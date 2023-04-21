Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $90.79. 305,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,587. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

