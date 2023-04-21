Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.10. 303,920 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

