Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 86,907 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,907 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 866,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,138. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $156.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.