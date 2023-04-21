Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 0.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

SO traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,525. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

