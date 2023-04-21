Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.55. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 471,153 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at $24,565,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 15,973,743 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at $24,565,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 over the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

