Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.55. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 471,153 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.