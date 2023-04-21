Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.07.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$41.24 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

