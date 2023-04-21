Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIFGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Superior Plus Price Performance

SUUIF opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.