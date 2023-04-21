Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Price Performance

SUUIF opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.