Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.25

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.25 and traded as low as $16.70. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Surrey Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.65.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

