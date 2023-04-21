Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.25

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.25 and traded as low as $16.70. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
Surrey Bancorp Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.65.
About Surrey Bancorp
Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrey Bancorp (SRYB)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.