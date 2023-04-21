Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Trading Down 1.4%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 70,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 564,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Surrozen Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.