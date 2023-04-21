Susquehanna Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $30.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

SM Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 4.39.

Insider Activity

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

