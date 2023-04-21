Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32.

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

Swiss Re Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.