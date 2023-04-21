Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
Synovus Financial Price Performance
Shares of SNV stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $48.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
