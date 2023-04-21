Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

