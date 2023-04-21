Tangible Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.68 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Tangible has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $97.68 million and approximately $9,187.25 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00010608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.93044929 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $707.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

