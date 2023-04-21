TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$52.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.50.

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.04 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 581.25%.

In related news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. Insiders purchased 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

