TD Cowen Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $218.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $222.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $200.74. 714,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,993. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.58. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.