TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $7.47. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

TechPrecision Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

About TechPrecision

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

