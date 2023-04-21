Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,907,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 10,428,910 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERIC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

