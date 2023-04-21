Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 66,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 54,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Telesis Bio Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesis Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 66.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 696.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telesis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Telesis Bio by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 131,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.