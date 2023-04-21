Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Down 2.9%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 51,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 45,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Tembo Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$17.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

