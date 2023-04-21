Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 34.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 146.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.