Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $632.88 million and approximately $48.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004374 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,038,129,457 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,569,906,718 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

