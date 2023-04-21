Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.49 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Terra has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $311.89 million and approximately $43.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004404 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 257,169,839 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.