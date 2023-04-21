Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $162.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

