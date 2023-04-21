Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.89.

Tesla Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $162.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

