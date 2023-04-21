Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $162.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.15. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.89.
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
