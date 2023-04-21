Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.17

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.17 and traded as low as $25.11. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 67,834 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

