Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

