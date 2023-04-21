Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.22.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.