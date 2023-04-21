The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $277.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

