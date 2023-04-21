The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.07

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.14. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 236,339 shares traded.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

