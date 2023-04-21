The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.34. The stock had a trading volume of 572,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,248. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

