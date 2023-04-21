The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells $88,790.31 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 402,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

