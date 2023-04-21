The Hartford Financial Services Group’s (HIG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $70.44 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7,068.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 387,293 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after buying an additional 221,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

