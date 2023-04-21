The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Anna Lisa King Sells 400 Shares

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) Director Anna Lisa King sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.75, for a total value of C$15,500.00.

North West stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.23. The North West Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

