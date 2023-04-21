The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

RNK stock opened at GBX 76.34 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.79. The company has a market capitalization of £357.60 million, a P/E ratio of -297.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.40 ($1.45).

Get The Rank Group alerts:

About The Rank Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.