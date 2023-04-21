The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
The Rank Group Stock Performance
RNK stock opened at GBX 76.34 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.79. The company has a market capitalization of £357.60 million, a P/E ratio of -297.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.40 ($1.45).
About The Rank Group
