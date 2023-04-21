The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.13

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 6356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

