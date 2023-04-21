The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 788 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 788 ($9.75).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities downgraded The Sage Group to an “add” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 965 ($11.94) to GBX 880 ($10.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.59) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Sage Group

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £78,300 ($96,893.95). 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 799.80 ($9.90) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 762.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 758.90. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 823 ($10.18). The company has a market cap of £8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,193.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,200.00%.

About The Sage Group

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.