The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 6.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $115,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after buying an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after buying an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 531,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.