The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Walt Disney worth $474,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,337,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

