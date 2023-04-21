Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0527 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $322.01 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00063785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00040259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,108,394,768 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.