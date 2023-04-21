Threshold Price Reaches $0.0323 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $323.24 million and $20.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03385253 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $29,712,554.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

