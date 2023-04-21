Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CSFB cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.43.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 7.0 %
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.92. 2,101,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$390.63 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
