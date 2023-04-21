Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 2%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 12,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 295,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Tlou Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

