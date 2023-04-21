Toews Corp ADV Has $763,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.