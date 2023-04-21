Toews Corp ADV Has $769,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 148,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

