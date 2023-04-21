Toews Corp ADV Sells 1,400 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $237.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average is $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

