TomoChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.30 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $67.99 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,061,875 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

