Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 13,169 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,871% compared to the typical volume of 668 call options.

Lovesac Trading Up 3.3 %

LOVE traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 392,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $50.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 748.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261,529 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 71,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

