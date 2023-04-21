Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,256,661 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 933,679 call options.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,141,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,424,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

