TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.98

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.98 and last traded at $86.87, with a volume of 520329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,088,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,438 shares of company stock worth $10,169,318. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.